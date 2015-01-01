Abstract

Construction is one of the most hazardous industries worldwide. Implementing safety regulations is the responsibility of all parties involved in a construction project and must be performed systematically and synergistically to maximize safety performance and reduce accidents. This study aims to examine the level of safety compliance of construction personnel (i.e., top management, frontline supervisors, safety coordinators/managers, and workers) to gain insight into the top safety measures that lead to no major or frequent accidents and to predict the likelihood of having a construction site free of major or frequent accidents. To achieve the objectives, five safety measures subsets were collected and modeled using six combinations of five different Bayesian networks (BNs). The performance of these model classifiers was compared in terms of accuracy, sensitivity, specificity, recall, precision, F-measure, and area under the receiver operating characteristic curve. Then, the best model for each data subset was adopted. The inference was then performed to identify the probability of the commitment to safety measures to reduce major or frequent accidents and recommend enhancement regulations and practices. While the context in this paper is the Jordanian construction industry, the novelty of the work lies in the BN modeling methodology and recommendations that any country can adopt for evaluating the safety performance of its construction industry. This research endeavor is, therefore, a significant step toward providing knowledge about the top safety measures associated with reducing accidents and establishing efficiency comparison benchmarks for improving safety performance.

Language: en