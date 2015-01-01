Abstract

With the trend of sustainable development growing worldwide, both the numbers of new mega building construction projects and renovations to existing high-rise buildings are increasing. At such construction sites, most construction workers can be described as performing various activities in indoor spaces. The literature shows that the indoor safety protection measures in such construction sites are often imperfect, resulting in an endless stream of incidents such as falls. Thus, this research aims at developing a flexible indoor safety warning system, based on Wi-Fi-generated channel state information (CSI), for monitoring the construction workers approaching restricted areas or floor openings. In the proposed approach, construction workers do not have to carry any sensors, and each indoor space only needs to have the specified Wi-Fi devices installed. Since deep learning methods are employed to analyze the CSI data collected, the total deployment time, including setting up the Wi-Fi devices and performing data collection and training work, has been measured. Efficiency and effectiveness of the developed system, along with further developments, have been evaluated and discussed by 12 construction safety experts. It is expected that the proposed approach can be enhanced to accommodate other types of safety hazards and be implemented in all mega building construction projects so that the construction workers can have safer working environments.

Language: en