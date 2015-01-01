Abstract

Depression is one of the most frequent comorbidities in rheumatoid arthritis (RA); it takes an important toll on the quality of life of these patients and also leads to a decrease in life expectancy. The current article is a narrative review on depression in RA, with the objective to emphasize and raise awareness on the high prevalence, pathogenic mechanisms, and effects that depression has on RA patients. In RA, the prevalence of depression has been shown to be 2 to 3 times higher than in the general population, with a meta-analysis reporting that 16.8% of RA patients have a major depressive disorder. Future studies are needed to determine the most accurate self-reported depression questionnaires and their ideal threshold for defining depression as compared to diagnostic interview as gold-standard for patients with RA to allow better comparisons across studies. The pathogenesis of depression remains to be fully understood, but recent specialty literature suggests that immune-mediated processes are involved and that there are similarities between the neural networks recruited in inflammation and those implicated in the pathophysiology of depression. Depression in patients with RA is associated with poor long-term outcomes. Multiple studies have shown that depression in RA is associated with increased pain, fatigue, and physical disability. It alters treatment compliance, causes more comorbidities, and leads to higher mortality, partly through increased suicide risk. Depression in RA also increases health service utilization and healthcare costs directly through hospitalization, but also indirectly through loss of work productivity. Assessing depression could be a significant psychomarker of rheumatological outcome in RA.

Language: en