Abstract

Coal is an important fossil fuel energy that occupies a high position in the energy use of China and even the world. However, gas explosions are still the deadliest coal mine accident in China, which has long plagued the safety of energy mining. Only through accident cause analysis can we know the exact cause of the accident so as to make targeted policies, safety trainings, etc. However, the lack of detailed accident cause classification in current coal mine gas explosion accidents affects the comprehensiveness and accuracy of energy mining safety strategies. Therefore, in this study, a classification method for coal mine gas explosion accident causes based on the sixth edition 24Model and the three-element classification of gas explosions was proposed. Then, the consistency and validity of the newly established classification system were evaluated based on the three indicators, i.e., observer consistency, content validity, and criterion validity, and the performance of the classification system was verified. The results showed that the classification method exhibits good consistency and validity, and, compared with other classification methods, it can significantly improve the comprehensiveness of accident cause analysis results so as to obtain a more scientific energy mining safety strategy. In addition, the process used in this study to construct the classification and evaluate the performance of the classification is transferable, and it can provide a reference for the construction and evaluation of accident cause classifications in other fields.

Language: en