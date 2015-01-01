|
Citation
|
Macniven R, Angell B, Srinivasan N, Awati K, Chatman J, Peden AE. Inj. Prev. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36344270
|
Abstract
|
Introduction Swimming skills are an evidence-based component of drowning prevention. However, in Australia, many children miss out on learn to swim education. Voucher programmes may reduce swimming lesson cost and increase participation, especially among priority populations. The First Lap voucher programme provides two New South Wales state government-funded $100 vouchers for parents/carers of preschool children to contribute to swimming lesson costs. This evaluation aims to determine the effectiveness of the programme in meeting objectives of increasing preschool-aged children participating in learn to swim programmes and building parent/carer knowledge and awareness of the importance of preschool-aged children learning to swim.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Child; Drowning; Process/impact evaluation; Program evaluation