Abstract

There is a strong interest in 'student-centered' learning in higher education. Previous research has identified a system for teaching self-preservation skills in the water in university swimming classes, but that research did not aim to design a specific class. The purpose of this study is the design of a university swimming class aimed at strengthening self-preservation skills in the water. This is undeniably the most fundamental prerequisite for any water-related activity. To that end, the following objectives were set: i) understand the characteristics of underwater exercise; ii) improve underwater skills, water-safety knowledge and ability to cope with water-related accidents; iii) understand the dangers of water through exercises and aquatic sports; iv) improve self-preservation skills through active learning; v) evaluate water safety both objectively and subjectively; and vi) improve the skills and knowledge of students to intervene safely and effectively in water-related accidents. To accomplish these goals, tasks were set from the perspectives of knowledge, skills, and ability to cope with water-related accidents. In order to facilitate learning, the lesson was divided in five sections: i) pre-study; ii) practice; iii) skill test; iv) instruction on how to cope with accidents in the water; and v) reflection. During the instruction, tasks, possible hazards and skills to be developed by the students are set in advance. A series of water exercises (e.g. swimming with clothed) and aquatic sports (e.g. water polo, rhythmic swimming) are provided for that purpose. The other sections of the lesson are to help students to understand their own limitations, plan ahead of the practice, evaluate their skills and ultimately improve through a full PDCA cycle. Although there are differences in terms of facilities and number of teaching hours, the swimming lessons designed in this study can be easily adopted in universities to develop and reinforce the self-preservation skills of students in water activities.



大学や専門学校を含めた高等教育の授業において，「学修者本位の教育への転換」の必要性が掲げられているが授業設計という観点からすると，大学の水泳授業は改善する余地が大きい．本調査では，水泳教育の前提であり欠かすことができない水中での自己保全能力を高めることをねらいとした大学水泳授業を設計することを目的とした．設計した授業では，大学の定める大学体育授業の理念と教育目標を達成できるように以下の６つの授業目標を設定した．①水中での運動の特性を理解する，②水中運動技能・水中安全の知識・水難状況への対応力を高める，③様々な水中運動・スポーツを通して，水の危険性を体感する，④主体的に学習することを通して水中での自己保全能力を高める，⑤水中安全に関わる能力や知識を客観的・主観的に評価する，⑥他者の安全を確保するための技能や知識を高める．この授業目標を達成するために知識・技能・水難状況への対応力の３つの観点から課題を設定し，効果的に学修，定着させるために，「事前学修」，「水中運動技能練習」，「技能テスト」，「水難状況への対応力を高める指導」，「事後評価」などの授業構成パートを設定し，その構成と割合を設計した．「水難状況への対応力を高める指導」では，授業で学生が身につける水中安全能力の課題と想定される危険や高めるべき資質や能力を予め設定し，それを支援する様々な水中スポーツや水中運動を教材として配置した．また，「事前学修」，「水中運動技能練習」，「技能テスト」，「事後評価」を通して，学生が自身の課題の把握，水中運動技能の練習計画の作成，練習計画の実践，技能テストによる技能レベルの評価，自身の取り組みを改善するPDCAサイクルを回し，学生が主体的に授業を進めるようにした．実施教材の点から，本研究で設計した水泳授業を参考に，目的に沿って内容を修正することで，多くの大学が，学生が主体的に水中での自己保全能力を高める大学水泳授業を実施できると考えられる．

Language: ja