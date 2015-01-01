Abstract

Deep foundation pit (DFP) projects have been a high incidence area of safety accidents because of their own high danger and complexity. Therefore, it is necessary to study the resilience of their construction safety system. This paper systematically identifies the key factors affecting the resilience of deep foundation pit construction based on the analysis of the composition of the deep foundation pit construction safety system (DFPCTSS), the synergistic relationship of its subsystems in the face of the interference and impact of internal and external disaster-causing factors, and the causal mechanism of typical accidents in DFP accidents and the emergent process of system resilience. A resilience evaluation indicator system based on four capacity dimensions of prevention absorption, resistance, recovery, and learning adaptation was constructed by using the fuzzy Delphi method, which is characterized by the resilience emergence process. Then the correlation and weight of evaluation indexes were analyzed based on the DEMATEL-ANP method, the boundary cloud parameters of the resilience evaluation grade were set according to the normal extension cloud model, and the membership degree of the resilience evaluation level was calculated to complete the evaluation of the resilience level. Finally, taking a DFP project of a metro station as an example, the above model was used to evaluate the resilience level of its construction safety system, and suggestions for resilience enhancement were put forward. The results show that the evaluation results are consistent with the actual situation of the project, and the evaluation model is conducive to providing a systematic analysis method and improvement countermeasures for deep foundation pit construction safety management from the perspective of resilience.

