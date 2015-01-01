Abstract

After a fire on a steel bridge, a visual inspection is necessary to rapidly determine the need for an emergency response to ensure the structural safety of the bridge and decide whether to re-open the bridge to traffic. In this study, the visual inspection methods of assessing the coated surface were reviewed, as they are crucial for the rapid estimation of the steel temperature reached during the fire, which, in turn, is required for the safety assessment of steel bridges after a fire. An electric furnace heating test was conducted on the steel specimens coated with four types of heavy-duty paint systems for steel bridges, viz., urethane, siloxane, ceramic, and fluorocarbon. The heating temperatures and durations used in the test were 100, 150, 200, 250, 300, 400, 500, and 600 °C at 30 and 60 min. Based on the heating temperature and duration, the paint-film surface conditions (discoloration, blistering, cracking, and delamination) were visually inspected for a qualitative analysis, and factors such as color difference, gloss retention, and pull-off adhesion were quantitatively analyzed. The visual inspection methods used to estimate the temperature of the paint film were reviewed. In addition, considering the reduction in the tension strength of the steel material and the coating durability performance according to the fire temperature, the determinants of the traffic stop-reopening timeline and the repair and reuse of the painting system based on the visual field inspection after a fire were suggested.

Language: en