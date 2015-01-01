Abstract

The relationship between driver mileage and accident involvement has been a controversial topic for at least 20 years. The key issue is whether driver accident involvement rate increases in proportion to miles driven or has a non-linear relationship to miles driven. This paper presents a synthesis of evidence from studies of how the number of accidents per driver per unit of time relates to distance driven in the same period. Most studies of this relationship are methodologically weak and their results highly inconsistent and potentially misleading. Unreliable data and poor control for confounding factors characterise most studies. Only a few studies based on multivariate statistical models control for at least some of the confounding factors that may influence the relationship between distance driven and accident involvement. These studies consistently show that the number of accidents per driver per year increases less than in proportion to distance driven. A good approximation is that the number of accidents per driver per unit of time is proportional to the square root of distance driven. Potential methodological and substantive explanations of this finding are discussed.

