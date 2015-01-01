SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Shuai R, Bravo AJ, Anker JJ, Kushner MG, Hogarth L. Addict. Behav. Rep. 2022; 16: e100469.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.abrep.2022.100469

PMID

36388406

PMCID

PMC9640946

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Drinking to cope with negative affect confers a direct risk of alcohol problems independently of greater alcohol consumption (i.e., confers susceptibility to the alcohol harm paradox). However, it remains unclear whether this risk is common across gender and countries.

METHODS: The current study applied path analysis to two cross-sectional samples of 18-25-year-old undergraduate hazardous drinking students recruited from the UK (Study 1; N = 873) and internationally (Study 2; N = 4064 recruited in Argentina, Canada, South Africa, Spain, Uruguay, USA, and England). The Drinking Motives Questionnaire (DMQ) measured drinking to cope with negative affect and drinking to enhance positive affect (i.e., enhancement motives). The Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test (AUDIT) measured alcohol consumption and problems.

RESULTS: In both studies, drinking to cope with negative affect had a direct effect on alcohol problems (S1: β = 0.259, SE = 0.031, p <.001; S2: β = 0.255, SE = 0.017, p <.001), and only a negligible proportion of this effect was mediated by alcohol consumption (S1: 2.58 %, p =.550; S2: 0.79 %, p=.538). By contrast, drinking to enhance positive affect had a smaller direct effect on alcohol problems (S1: β = 0.000, SE = 0.033, p =.989; S2: β = 0.044, SE = 0.017, p =.009), and a substantial proportion of this effect was mediated by greater alcohol consumption (S1: 99.76 %, p <.001; S2: 60.36 %, p <.001). Crucially, in both studies, the direct effect of drinking to cope on alcohol problems was invariant across gender and countries.

CONCLUSIONS: These findings suggest that individuals who endorse drinking to cope with negative affect are uniquely susceptible to the alcohol harm paradox, that is, greater alcohol problems which cannot be explained by greater alcohol consumption, and this susceptibility is common across gender and countries.


Language: en

Keywords

Alcohol harm paradox; Drinking to cope; Invariance across gender and countries; Negative affect; Unique risk

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print