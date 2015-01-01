Abstract

BACKGROUND: Drinking to cope with negative affect confers a direct risk of alcohol problems independently of greater alcohol consumption (i.e., confers susceptibility to the alcohol harm paradox). However, it remains unclear whether this risk is common across gender and countries.



METHODS: The current study applied path analysis to two cross-sectional samples of 18-25-year-old undergraduate hazardous drinking students recruited from the UK (Study 1; N = 873) and internationally (Study 2; N = 4064 recruited in Argentina, Canada, South Africa, Spain, Uruguay, USA, and England). The Drinking Motives Questionnaire (DMQ) measured drinking to cope with negative affect and drinking to enhance positive affect (i.e., enhancement motives). The Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test (AUDIT) measured alcohol consumption and problems.



RESULTS: In both studies, drinking to cope with negative affect had a direct effect on alcohol problems (S1: β = 0.259, SE = 0.031, p <.001; S2: β = 0.255, SE = 0.017, p <.001), and only a negligible proportion of this effect was mediated by alcohol consumption (S1: 2.58 %, p =.550; S2: 0.79 %, p=.538). By contrast, drinking to enhance positive affect had a smaller direct effect on alcohol problems (S1: β = 0.000, SE = 0.033, p =.989; S2: β = 0.044, SE = 0.017, p =.009), and a substantial proportion of this effect was mediated by greater alcohol consumption (S1: 99.76 %, p <.001; S2: 60.36 %, p <.001). Crucially, in both studies, the direct effect of drinking to cope on alcohol problems was invariant across gender and countries.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings suggest that individuals who endorse drinking to cope with negative affect are uniquely susceptible to the alcohol harm paradox, that is, greater alcohol problems which cannot be explained by greater alcohol consumption, and this susceptibility is common across gender and countries.

