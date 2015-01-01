|
Kumar L, Zhou A, Sanov B, Beitler S, Skrzynski CJ, Creswell KG. Addict. Behav. Rep. 2022; 16: e100468.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
36388407
OBJECTIVE: Prior studies demonstrate a link between socio-cognitive deficits and alcohol problems in adolescents and young adults. Researchers have proposed that young people with such deficits may misperceive and over-value peers' attitudes about drinking and consider drinking a way to be accepted by their peer group. We test this hypothesis by investigating whether theory of mind (ToM) deficits in underage (18-20-year-old) drinkers are associated with binge drinking and alcohol problems, and whether these ToM deficits have an indirect effect on alcohol outcomes through perceived peer pressure to drink (i.e., high conformity motives and low perceived ability to refuse alcohol during social pressure).
Young adults; Alcohol use; Alcohol problems; Peer-pressure; Theory of mind