Abstract

Aim Incidence of traumatic brain injury (TBI) in Saudi Arabia has been estimated to be 116 per 1,00,000 population as incidence of TBI continues to rise in our region. We aim to study the demographics, mortality predictors, and factors influencing the outcome of TBI cases in a tertiary care center in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.



MATERIALS AND METHODS We retrospectively collected data from all consecutive patients treated at the Emergency Department of King Abdulaziz Medical City including all acute TBI adult cases (>18 years) from 2016 to 2019. Logistic regression models were used to identify significant predictors of mortality. A total of 423 individuals with TBI were enrolled in the study. Nearly, half of them were in age group of 18 to 29 (40.77). Most patients were males (76.83%).



RESULTS Injuries were most commonly mild-to-moderate TBI (73.83%). Road traffic accident was the most common mechanism of injury (49.7%) followed by fall (39.5%). Most common mode of transportation was private cars (47.57%). Most patient required less than or equal to24hours of admission (61.23%). A total of 30 (7%) died in the hospital all of which were male with no death cases reported among females.



CONCLUSION In conclusion, this study reports a mortality rate related to TBI that is among the lowest in the region. Injuries were male predominant with more balanced male to female ratio. Patients who were delivered to the hospital via private cars had an improved survival. These finding should be interpreted in the context of retrospective noncontrolled study design, and further future studies are encouraged to consolidate these findings.

Language: en