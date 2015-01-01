Abstract

BACKGROUND: For many industrial workers, occupational injuries are a common health and safety concern. However, sufficient information on the economic costs and predictors of occupation-related injuries from the perspective of employers is lacking in developing countries, including Ethiopia. The objective of this study was to close this gap by quantifying the economic costs and predictors of occupation-related injuries in Ethiopian manufacturing industries from the employer's perspective.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study was employed to estimate the employer-side economic cost of occupation-related injuries from December 2021 to March 2022. This study used a top-down approach to compute direct costs, while the friction method was used for indirect cost estimation. Injury data were obtained from the Bureau of Labour and Social Affairs and the industries, while cost data were from workers' compensation records. The insurance company's injury compensation record was triangulated with industries' data. The study collected primary data via an interview-administered, semi-structured questionnaire from 1136 randomly selected injured cases. Statistical analysis was carried out with STATA version 14 software. The study employed a generalized linear model to identify predictors of total cost by considering the non-normal distribution of the total cost. Exponentiate coefficients with a 95% confidence interval were used to express the direction and strength of the association.



RESULTS: The survey participation rate was 100%. From the perspective of the employers, the total cost of occupation-related injury was 22,587,635.32 Ethiopian birr (537,800.84 $).Indirect and direct costs accounted for 65.86 and 34.14% of the overall expenses, respectively. Long-term absence from work (exp (b) = 0.85), having a sleeping disorder (exp (b) = 0.90), co-morbidity (exp (b) = 0.85), and severity (type) of injury (exp (b) = 1.11) were predictors significantly associated with the total cost variability in the fully adjusted model.



CONCLUSIONS: Employers' toll of occupation-related injuries has severe economic implications. The influential factors that elevated the total cost variation were: long-term absence from work, unsafe acts of the workers, having a sleeping disorder, co-morbidity, and severity (type) of injury. Therefore, the identified modifiable factors are the areas of intervention to reduce the cost of occupation-related injuries.

