Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The most common place for unintentional, non-fire-related carbon monoxide (CO) exposure to occur is in the home, but this is preventable if CO producing sources are properly maintained and CO alarms/detectors are in use. It is estimated that less than half of all homes have a CO alarm, but there is variation across countries, housing types and different demographic and socioeconomic groups. The purpose of this study is to provide up-to-date data on the use of CO alarms by surveying attendees to emergency departments using an online anonymous questionnaire.



METHODS AND ANALYSIS: A multicentre prospective, cross-sectional survey of 4000 patients or carers in three emergency departments will be used. A questionnaire comprising of a maximum of 14 items will be administered following completion of an informed consent process. Data collected include participant demographics, household information and CO alarm use. Statistical analyses will comprise descriptive techniques to present respondents' use of CO alarms and examine associations between alarm use and participant characteristics. The proportion of homes with CO alarms installed will be calculated for all subjects and for selected subgroups.



ETHICS AND DISSEMINATION: The study obtained ethical approval from the Westminster Research Ethics Committee (REC number 1/PR/1657). Informed consent will be obtained prior to the participant undergoing any activities that are specifically for the purposes of the study.



FINDINGS will be published in scientific journals, presented to national and international conferences and disseminated to CO safety groups. TRIAL REGISTRATION NUMBER: ISRCTN registry 12562718.

Language: en