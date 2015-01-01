|
Citation
|
Jarman H, Atkinson RW, Babu A, Moss P. BMJ Open 2022; 12(11): e061202.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36385037
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: The most common place for unintentional, non-fire-related carbon monoxide (CO) exposure to occur is in the home, but this is preventable if CO producing sources are properly maintained and CO alarms/detectors are in use. It is estimated that less than half of all homes have a CO alarm, but there is variation across countries, housing types and different demographic and socioeconomic groups. The purpose of this study is to provide up-to-date data on the use of CO alarms by surveying attendees to emergency departments using an online anonymous questionnaire.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Public health; ACCIDENT & EMERGENCY MEDICINE; TOXICOLOGY