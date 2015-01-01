|
Inacio MC, Caughey GE, Wesselingh S. BMJ Open 2022; 12(11): e066390.
(Copyright © 2022, BMJ Publishing Group)
36396322
PURPOSE: The Registry of Senior Australians (ROSA) was established to evaluate aged care experiences in Australia. In this manuscript, we describe the ROSA framework, the two ROSA cohorts, highlights from research findings, and future plans. PARTICIPANTS: The South Australian ROSA Prospective Cohort (August 2018-June 2020) enrolled 26 605 participants, of which 59.2% (N=15 745) are women, with a median age of 83 (interquartile range (IQR) 77-88). The National ROSA Historical Cohort (January 2002-June 2020) includes 1 694 206 participants with an aged care eligibility assessment, of which 59.1% (N=1 001 705) are women and the median age is 78 (IQR 72-83).
epidemiology; public health; delirium & cognitive disorders; geriatric medicine; health & safety; quality in health care