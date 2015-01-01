Abstract

BACKGROUND: Little is known about the patterns of child maltreatment change over time and vary according to gender and child protective services (CPS) experience in Taiwan.



OBJECTIVE: To examine the latent status and the trajectories of child maltreatment and to identify effects that gender and CPS have on these statuses and trajectories in Taiwan. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: A national proportionately stratified sample of 6233 4th-grade students were recruited from 314 elementary schools in Taiwan, and followed up at 6th and 8th graders. A total of 1908 students completed valid data at all three time points was analyzed.



METHODS: Latent class analysis and latent transition analysis were used to identify the number of latent variables and the patterns of child maltreatment. Multiple-group model was used to test with gender difference.



RESULTS: Four latent maltreatment statuses were identified: high all maltreatment, high psychological maltreatment, high neglect, and no/low maltreatment. A reduction in maltreatment severity occurred over time was found. The percentage of students in the "high all maltreatment" and "high neglect" groups decreased whereas those in the "high psychological maltreatment" and "no/low maltreatment" groups increased. Differences in the transition probabilities of latent maltreatment status by gender was revealed. The percentage of CPS recipients in the "high all maltreatment" decreased over time.



CONCLUSIONS: This study highlighted the dynamic nature of child maltreatment and described the timing, continuity, and change that characterizes children's exposure to maltreatment in Taiwan. Policies and interventions geared toward early detection, mitigation, and prevention of child maltreatment are needed.

