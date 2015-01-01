Abstract

The abusive head trauma (AHT) is a form of child abuse and is a frequent entity all over de world. It is particularly unique among medical diagnoses because of the legal implications imposed by the diagnosis. Therefore, it has been the subject of much legal controversy over the decades. Knowledge of the clinical signs and imaging findings of abusive head trauma is vitally important for early diagnosis. An oriented anamnesis, as well as a complete physical examination and obtaining adequate images of the central nervous system, play a significant role in confirming the presumptive diagnosis. The interdisciplinary approach (pediatricians, neurosurgeons, neuroradiologists, social workers, and other specialists) is the key in the management of these patients. The purpose of this article is to familiarize the pediatric neurosurgeon with some of the more common medicolegal issues surrounding AHT as well as to discuss legal commitments and ethical obligations of the neurosurgeon in Argentina (South America) based on 2 clinical cases.

