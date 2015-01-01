|
Citation
Werner GG, Danböck SK, Metodiev S, Kunze AE. Clinical psychology in Europe 2020; 2(2): e2699.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020)
DOI
PMID
36397829
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Trauma-related sleep disturbances constitute critical symptoms of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), but sleep symptoms often reside even after successful trauma-focused psychotherapy. Therefore, currently unattended factors - like fear of sleep (FoS) - might play a crucial role in the development and maintenance of residual sleep disturbances. However, it is unclear whether trauma-exposed individuals exhibit different symptomatic profiles of sleep disturbances that could inform individualized therapeutic approaches and eventually enhance treatment efficacy.
Language: en
Keywords
posttraumatic stress disorder; cluster analysis; fear of sleep; insomnia; nightmares; pre-sleep arousal; trauma-related sleep disturbances