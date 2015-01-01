|
Citation
|
Graham B, Bowes L, Ehlers A. Clinical psychology in Europe 2022; 4(2): e3809.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36397943
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Elevated social anxiety is more likely among bullied children than those who have not been bullied but it is not inevitable and may be influenced by cognitive factors. Lower self-esteem and more external locus of control are associated with bullying and social anxiety but the impact of these factors over time among bullied children is less clear.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
ALSPAC; social anxiety; bullying; locus of control