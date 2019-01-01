Abstract

STUDY DESIGN: Cross-sectional study.



OBJECTIVE: Concurrent substance-use, including alcohol and drugs, increases the risks of many recreational activities. Our purpose was to determine the relationship between substance use and craniofacial injuries in a large population of patients experiencing trauma due to recreational motorized vehicle use.



METHODS: We report a cross-sectional study of patients reported to the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019, in the United States. Patients were included in our study if they were evaluated in the emergency department (ED) for a recreational motorized vehicle-related injury. Primary outcome was craniofacial injury.



RESULTS: There were a total of 6,485 adult patients who experience an injury after recreational motorized vehicle trauma reported by NEISS-participating EDs during the study period. Of this, 1,416 (21.8%) patients had a craniofacial injury, and 201 patients with craniofacial injuries were under the influence of alcohol/drugs (201/1,416; 14.2%). Injured patients under the influence of alcohol/drugs experienced greater odds of sustaining a general craniofacial injury (OR 2.50, 95% CI: 2.07-3.01, P <.0001), including craniofacial fracture (OR: 2.98, 95% CI: 2.01-4.40, P <.0001), laceration (OR: 2.19, 95% CI: 1.51-3.16, P <.00001) and internal injury (OR: 2.33, 95% CI: 1.84-2.95, P <.00001) than injured patients not under the influence.



CONCLUSIONS: Using recreational motorized vehicles under the influence of alcohol or drugs is not safe and increases the likelihood of craniofacial injuries, including fractures, lacerations, and internal injuries. As operating these recreational motorized vehicles under the influence is illegal, the law should be strictly enforced to prevent the occurrence of these injuries. Additional undertakings to increase helmet usage would be valuable.

