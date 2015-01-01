Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Individuals with posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) may use cannabis to reduce symptoms yet are also at risk for developing problematic use. This review outlines theories, summarizes recent empirical studies, and discusses clinical implications of cannabis use and PTSD recovery. RECENT FINDINGS: Although naturalistic studies and open trials find a relationship between cannabinoids and PTSD symptom reduction, methodological limitations preclude definitive conclusions. The only randomized controlled trial to date found cannabis had no greater effect on PTSD symptoms than placebo. SUMMARY: Rigorous studies of the long-term impact of cannabis use on PTSD recovery are needed. Clinicians and researchers must weigh the potential therapeutic effect against the costs and risks associated with long-term cannabis use. Clinicians should consider all available PTSD treatment options, along with client level factors such as the function of cannabis use, motivation to change use, and the potential impact of cannabis on treatment engagement when making clinical recommendations.

