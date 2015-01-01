|
Shore E, O'Connell AC. Eur. Arch. Paediatr. Dent. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, European Academy of Paediatric Dentistry, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
36394781
PURPOSE: Traumatic dental injuries occur during participation in sports. Prevention of these injuries by wearing a mouthguard (MG) is desirable, especially in a paediatric population. There are several types of MG available, and their effectiveness depends on device design. The aim of this study was to examine the features of MG worn by children playing a contact sport (Gaelic football), and to determine whether these MG fulfilled recommendations for adequate dentoalveolar protection.
Language: en
Protection; Thickness; Quality; Dental trauma; Mouthguard; Paediatric; Retention