Abstract

PURPOSE: To systematically evaluate the effect of Baduanjin on the balancing ability of older adults.



METHODS: The systematic review and meta-analysis followed the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analysis (PRISMA) guidelines. Six electronic databases were searched for eligible studies. Data synthesis and statistical analysis using a random effects model were performed with Review Manager 5.4. Random-effects weights were used to pool the effect sizes. Publication bias was assessed by funnel plot.



RESULTS: A total of 17 RCTs involving 1,267 patients were identified. The meta-analysis showed that the Baduanjin group was significantly superior to the control group in balancing performance measured by Berg balance scale [mean difference (MD) 4.82; 95% confidence interval (CI) 3.40 to 6.24, P < 0.00001], Timed Up and Go (MD -2.21, 95% CI -2.69 to -1.74, P < 0.00001) and Eye Closed One Leg Standing Balance (MD 2.01, 95% CI 0.79 to 3.23, P < 0.00001) tests.



CONCLUSION: Baduanjin can effectively affect the balancing ability of older adults. More high-quality evidence-based studies are required to confirm these findings.



SYSTEMATIC REVIEW REGISTRATION: [https://www.crd.york.ac.uk/prospero/display_record.php?RecordID=293183], identifier [CRD42021293183].

Language: en