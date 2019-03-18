|
Citation
Bosmans MWG, Plevier C, Schutz F, Stene LE, Yzermans CJ, Dückers MLA. Front. Psychol. 2022; 13: e981280.
Copyright
Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Research Foundation
DOI
PMID
36389568
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Extremely violent events such as terrorist attacks and mass shootings form a severe risk for the health and wellbeing of affected individuals. In this study based on a public health monitor, we focus on the health impact (including PTSD symptoms, physical problems and day-to-day functioning) of the Utrecht tram shooting, which took place in the morning of March 18th 2019. A lone gunman opened fire on passengers within a moving tram. Four people died, and six people were injured in this attack. The attack resulted in nationwide commotion and drew much media attention. Aim of this study was to increase insight into the health effects for the survivors (those directly impacted by a terrorist attack and the bereaved), and whether they received the needed care and support.
Language: en
Keywords
PTSD; terrorism; qualitative; survivors; care utilization; health impact; health monitoring; long term