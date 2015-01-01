Abstract

BACKGROUND: Yushu, Qinghai Province, which is located in the remote Tibetan Plateau in western China, was struck by a disastrous earthquake in 2010.



METHODS: This study aimed to compare the health status of adolescents who had (Exp-Group) and had not (Non-Group) experienced the Yushu earthquake, 7 years after it occurred; additionally, group-specific predictors of health status were identified. A cross-sectional study was adopted among students from two junior schools in Yushu, whereby two groups were compared. Descriptive statistics, t-tests, Wilcoxon rank-sum tests, Kruskal-Wallis H tests, and stepwise linear regression were used to analyze data.



RESULTS: Exp-Group scored higher than Non-Group on Physiological Component Summary (PCS) but not on Mental Component Summary (MCS). Among Exp-Group participants, lower PCS scores were predicted for "house damaged," "injured," "family member injured," and "family member or friend dead." Lower MCS scores were predicted by "family member or friend dead." Among Non-Group participants, PCS scores were predicted by "residence" and "family member or friend dead." Lower MCS scores were predicted by "not living with parents." CONCLUSION: Lower PCS and MCS scores of Exp-Group adolescents mainly contributed to earthquake-related injuries, while lower PCS and MCS scores of Non-Group are related to poor living conditions and the fact of the left-behind child.

Language: en