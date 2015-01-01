|
Zhu Y, Nam S, Quan L, Baek J, Jeon H, Tang B. Front. Public Health 2022; 10: e1022790.
36388317
INTRODUCTION: Studies have shown that suicide is closely related to various social factors. However, due to the restriction in the data scale, our understanding of these social factors is still limited. We propose a conceptual framework for understanding social determinants of suicide at the national level and investigate the relationships between structural determinants (i.e., gender, employment statuses, and occupation) and suicide outcomes (i.e., types of suicide, places of suicide, suicide methods, and warning signs) in South Korea.
suicide; South Korea; Korea Psychological Autopsy Center; social determinants of health (SDOH); structural determinants