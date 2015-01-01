SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Shapira S, Cauchard JR. Front. Public Health 2022; 10: e1019626.

(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Editorial Office)

10.3389/fpubh.2022.1019626

36388358

PMC9650287

The aim of the study was to propose and test an integrated model combining the technology acceptance model (TAM), task-technology fit (TTF), social motivation, and drone-related perceived risks to explore the intention to use drones in public health emergencies (PHEs). We conducted a survey among the Israeli population, yielding a sample of 568 participants. Structural equation modeling was implemented to test the research hypotheses. The results showed that our integrated model provided a robust and comprehensive framework to perform an in-depth investigation of the factors and mechanisms affecting drone acceptance in PHEs. First, ease of use, attitudes, individual-technology fit, task-technology fit, and social influence significantly and directly influenced users' behavioral intention to utilize drone technology. Second, attitudes were significant mediators of the effects of social influence and perceived risks on the intention to use drones. Finally, significant relationships between TAM, TTF, social motivation, and perceived risks were also observed. Theoretical aspects and practical implications-which can serve as the basis for shaping a positive development in drone public acceptance in PHEs and in general-are discussed.


drone; public health emergencies; risk perception; social motivation; TAM; TTF

