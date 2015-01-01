Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Major trauma is currently a global public health issue with a massive impact on health at both the individual and population levels. However, there are limited bibliometric analyses on the management of major trauma. Thus, in this study we aimed to identify global research trends, dynamic structures, and scientific frontiers in the management of major trauma between 2012 and 2021.



METHODS: We searched the Web of Science Core Collection to access articles and reviews concerning the management of major traumas and conducted a bibliometric analysis using CiteSpace.



RESULTS: Overall, 2,585 studies were screened and published by 403 institutions from 110 countries/regions. The most productive country and institution in this field of research were the USA and Monash University, respectively. Rolf Lefering was the most prolific researcher and Holcomb JB had the most co-citations. Injury published the highest number of articles, and the Journal of Trauma was the most co-cited journal. A dual-map overlay of the literature showed that the articles of most publications were confined to the areas of medicine/medical/clinical and neurology/sports/ophthalmology. Document clustering indicated severe traumatic brain injury, traumatic coagulopathy, and resuscitative endovascular balloon occlusion as the recent hot topics. The most recent burst keywords were "trauma management," "neurocritical care," "injury severity," and "emergency medical services." CONCLUSION: The dynamic structures and emerging trends in the management of major trauma were extensively analyzed using CiteSpace, a visualization software. Based on the analysis, the following research hotspots emerged: management of severe traumatic brain injury and massive hemorrhage, neurocritical care, injury severity, and emergency medical service. Our findings provide pertinent information for future research and contribute toward policy making in this field.

Language: en