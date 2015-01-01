|
Citation
Tagle M. Gastroenterol Hepatol (NY) 2022; 18(7): 422-424.
Copyright
Copyright © 2022, Gastro-Hep Communications, Publisher Clinical Advances - Millennium Medical Publishing
DOI
unavailable
PMID
36397769
PMCID
Abstract
Several registries around the world record cases of drug-induced liver injury. The US Drug-Induced Liver Injury Network (often referred to as DILIN) has recorded more than 839 cases of liver injury, approximately 10% of which are caused by herbs. Recently, Dr Fernando Bessone, Dr Nelia Hernandez, and other hepatologists in Latin America established the Latin American DrugInduced Liver Injury Network (known as LATINDILIN) in collaboration with a Spanish registry. These and other doctors, including myself, have prospectively collected more than 350 cases of drug-induced liver injury, of which 29 (>8%) were caused by herbs. Thus, herbal drug- induced liver injury is quite common.
