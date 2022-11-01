Abstract

PURPOSE Children represent approximately one-third of patients with serious ocular injuries. Our study evaluates associations between race and socioeconomic status in presentation and outcomes of pediatric and adolescent traumatic open globe injuries.



METHODS We conducted a retrospective chart review of traumatic open globe injuries in pediatric and adolescent patients presenting to Johns Hopkins Hospital and University of Maryland Medical Center between 2006 and 2020. Variables assessed included age, gender, parent-identified race, median household income, mechanism of injury, initial and final visual acuity (VA), and length of follow-up.



RESULTS Eighty patients ranging from 4 months to 17.7 years (mean 9.3 years) presented with traumatic open globe injury. Identifications were 28 White (35%), 38 Black (48%), and 5 Hispanic (6%). Initial presenting and final VA, pediatric ocular trauma score (POTS), and length of follow-up did not differ significantly among race, gender, or income. Black patients had higher rates of blunt trauma (odds ratio (OR) 3.81; 95% confidence interval (CI) 0.95-15.24, p = 0.07), uveal prolapse (OR 3.58; 95% CI 1.03-12.43; p = 0.049), and enucleation (OR 10.55; 95% CI 1.26-88.31). Hispanic patients presented at a younger age of 2.8 years mean age vs. 9.9 years (p = 0.004) for others.



CONCLUSION Visual outcomes following traumatic open globe injury were independent of race, gender, or income. However, blunt trauma, uveal prolapse, and enucleation rates were higher in Black patients, and ocular trauma occurred at a younger age in Hispanic patients.

