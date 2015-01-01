|
Citation
|
Al-Qadi MM, Maruca AT, Beck CT, Walsh SJ. Int. Emerg. Nurs. 2022; 65: e101218.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36395754
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Workplace violence against emergency nurses is an alarming hazard in Jordan, as it is globally. There is no prior research exploring the experiences of workplace violence against Jordanian emergency nurses. This study aimed to investigate Jordanian emergency registered nurses' lived experiences of workplace violence from their patients or relatives while working.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Nurses; Jordan; Emergency department; Phenomenology; Qualitative research; Workplace Violence