Abstract

BACKGROUND: Workplace violence against emergency nurses is an alarming hazard in Jordan, as it is globally. There is no prior research exploring the experiences of workplace violence against Jordanian emergency nurses. This study aimed to investigate Jordanian emergency registered nurses' lived experiences of workplace violence from their patients or relatives while working.



METHOD: A descriptive phenomenological study was conducted using Colaizzi's data analysis method. Twelve emergency nurses participated in this study and were recruited via two Facebook groups using purposeful sampling.



RESULTS: Four themes emerged from the analysis of violence in the emergency department revealed in this phenomenological study: (1) feeling overwhelmed that violence is so common, (2) ambivalent feelings toward patients and their families, (3) The feeling of inadequacy in handling violent situations, and (4) nurses' suffering.



DISCUSSION: The findings of this study have practical implications for in-service workplace training programs and may be used to inform potential changes to policies and legislation designed to establish a safer emergency department environment for nurses, patients and their relatives/visitors.



CONCLUSION: The findings can help policymakers, healthcare leaders, and managers better understand the consequences of workplace violence to advocate for and establish workplace violence prevention programs and strategies to support nursing staff who have experienced these events.

Language: en