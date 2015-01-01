|
Murphy MC. Int. Emerg. Nurs. 2022; 65: e101228.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
36399956
BACKGROUND: Human trafficking is a form of modern slavery, exploiting people across all cultures and ethnic groups. Human trafficking victims (HTV) are at increased risk for neglect, physical, and psychological harm. LOCAL PROBLEM: Approximately 68% of HTV report seeking medical treatments in the emergency department at some point during their captivity. Many emergency department nurses today are however not well prepared to identify potential HTV in day to day practice.
Education; Emergency room; Human trafficking; Emergency department; Human trafficking screening; Human trafficking victims; Victim identification