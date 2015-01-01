|
Hirata R, Tago M, Katsuki NE, Oda Y, Tokushima M, Tokushima Y, Hirakawa Y, Yamashita S, Aihara H, Fujiwara M, Yamashita SI. Int. J. Gen. Med. 2022; 15: 8121-8131.
(Copyright © 2022, Dove Press)
36389017
INTRODUCTION: In our former study, we had validated the previously developed predictive model for in-hospital falls (Saga fall risk model) using eight simple factors (age, sex, emergency admission, department of admission, use of hypnotic medications, history of falls, independence of eating, and Bedriddenness ranks [BRs]), proving its high reliability. We found that only admission to the neurosurgery department, history of falls, and BRs had significant relationships with falls. In the present study, we aimed to clarify whether each of these three items had a significant relationship with falls in a different group of patients.
Language: en
fall; bedridden; Bedriddenness ranks; predictive model; Saga fall risk model 2; validation