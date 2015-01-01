Abstract

Since vulnerability is not recognized, the issue of mental health in Puerto Rico is something that is invisible on the island. The objective of this research is to recognize the negative psychological effects caused by the passage of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. The data collection was carried out through nine semi-structured interviews, with Puerto Ricans between the ages of twenty to seventy-five years of age, the majority being college students. The experiences of each of the interviewees regarding their life before, during and after Hurricane Maria were investigated. The results of this research showed that the greatest impact, in terms of mental health, was during the months after the hurricane. As mentioned by most of the participants, the despair of seeing that nothing returned to normal and that necessities-drinking water, electricity, food, etc.-were scarce, created a mass hysteria and great trauma. Puerto Ricans have not yet overcome the adversities that Hurricane Maria brought. During the investigation, we were able to observe how there are still people who have not recovered mentally or psychologically after this natural disaster. According to our observations, there are many people in need of professional psychological help, which is not recognized, as seeking such help is taboo. Therefore, it is time to act and start working on this situation.

