Abstract

Somatic symptom disorders are often misdiagnosed or minimized among men, especially in middle and older adulthood. Previous research investigating links between somatic disorders and early trauma, such as childhood sexual abuse (CSA), have mostly been based on small, non-representative, female samples using cross-sectional designs. The current study used data from the Wisconsin Longitudinal Study to assess associations between CSA and somatic symptom severity among men in middle- and late-adulthood (mid-50s to early 70s) with histories of CSA (n = 129) and a matched, non-abused comparison group (n = 2,322). Childhood (e.g., co-occurring adversities and parental education) and demographic background variables (e.g., marital status, self-rated health, and income) were controlled. Growth curve modeling was used to explore trajectories of somatic symptoms over time.



RESULTS indicated that the CSA group had higher somatic symptom severity than the non-abused group (γ(01) = .10, p < .05); symptoms decreased over time for both groups with no significant differences in the rate of change. Healthcare providers should include CSA in assessments for men. Because contemporary somatic symptoms may represent unresolved early life course trauma, mental health support services should be expanded for this population. Future research should explore gender-appropriate treatment modalities for older men with histories of CSA.

