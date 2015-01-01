|
Easton SD, Kong J, McKetchnie SM. J. Child Sex. Abus. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Somatic symptom disorders are often misdiagnosed or minimized among men, especially in middle and older adulthood. Previous research investigating links between somatic disorders and early trauma, such as childhood sexual abuse (CSA), have mostly been based on small, non-representative, female samples using cross-sectional designs. The current study used data from the Wisconsin Longitudinal Study to assess associations between CSA and somatic symptom severity among men in middle- and late-adulthood (mid-50s to early 70s) with histories of CSA (n = 129) and a matched, non-abused comparison group (n = 2,322). Childhood (e.g., co-occurring adversities and parental education) and demographic background variables (e.g., marital status, self-rated health, and income) were controlled. Growth curve modeling was used to explore trajectories of somatic symptoms over time.
aging; Child sexual abuse; pain; men; older adulthood; somatic disorders; Wisconsin Longitudinal Study