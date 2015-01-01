Abstract

Sexual abuse trauma can have long-term implications for individuals in terms of psychological functioning, relationships, and socio-environmental circumstances, all of which are elements that could explain the CSA intergenerational continuity phenomenon. There are few empirical studies drawing comparisons between families to identify factors associated with the intergenerational (dis)continuity of CSA. The objectives of this study are to compare mother and emerging adult dyads to determine differences between cycle maintainers, cycle breakers, cycle initiators, and a control group in terms of maternal maltreatment histories, mental health, attachment, and socio-environmental characteristics. A sample of 186 dyads was recruited across Canada to participate in an online study. The study represents a cross-sectional design and bivariate and multivariate analyses were used. The results support prior research that there is a higher risk of CSA in dyads where the mother experienced CSA (OR = 1.38). Compared to cycle initiators, maintainers reported greater psychological distress (M = 27.23; 35.18), and lower mother-rated parent-child attachment (M = 115.83; 111.43). Maintainers reported more post-traumatic stress symptoms only in comparison to the control group (M = 24.82; 10.13). Mothers in cycle maintaining dyads were exposed to more acts of domestic violence than those in cycle breaking dyads (OR = 2.43). No group differences were observed for intimate partner attachment.



FINDINGS should be replicated using robust methodological designs (e.g., longitudinal, mixed methods). Preventative efforts should target at-risk families to reduce the chance of intergenerational CSA.

