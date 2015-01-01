Abstract

BACKGROUND: Nowadays depression is becoming one of the commonest and growing chronic disorders worldwide, especially in adolescents since they go through a sensitive stage with many physical, psychological, and cognitive changes. Prevalence of depression rises substantially throughout adolescence with female preponderance.



OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to estimate the prevalence and identify the risk factors of depression among secondary school girls in Buraydah, Al-Qassim Region, Saudi Arabia. SUBJECT AND METHODS: A descriptive, cross-sectional study was carried out in secondary school girls section aged 15-19 years living at Buraydah city. A structured pretested questionnaire was used to collect data from 236 female students from 10 secondary schools. Data were analyzed using SPSS version 21. Written consent was taken before filling the questionnaire.



RESULTS: The prevalence rate of depression was 21.6%. Out of 51 depressed students, 23 (45.1%) have moderately severe depression and 19 (37.3%) were severely depressed. Only 9 (17.6%) were mildly depressed. A significant statistical relationship was detected between depression and risk factors such as the personal history of depression, exposure to sexual assault exposure to emotional or physical violence, losing a loved one, family, relative, or friend, and negative family relationship (P value < 0.05). No statistically significant relationship was found between depression and sociodemographic characteristics.



CONCLUSION: The present study indicates that depression is as prevalent among secondary school girls as almost one in five was reported depression. We need more studies to measure the prevalence and determine risk factors for depression in adolescents in this region and other regions. The need is for educational programs about depression, impact, and risk factors for adolescents, parents, and teachers.

Language: en