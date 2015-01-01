Abstract

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) implemented a concussion management pathway (CMP), aimed at improving management at community level. General Practitioners (GPs) played a large role in the design of this process. The objective of this study was to explore GPs' perceptions of barriers and facilitators of the CMP and rugby-related concussion management in the community. A descriptive qualitative approach using interviews and focus groups was employed. Four themes were derived: i) GPs' existing knowledge and confidence around concussion management; ii) Operational resources: time, remuneration and pathway guidance; iii) Standardising concussion care and iv) Expanding the circle of care - the need for multi-disciplinary healthcare team. These themes described how GP's concussion knowledge, and the efficiency and availability of operational resources affected their experience and ability to fulfil their tasks within the CMP. GPs found NZR's CMP especially valuable, as it provided guidance and structure. Expanding the role of other healthcare providers was seen as critical to reduce the burden on GPs, while also delivering a more holistic experience to improve clinical outcomes. Addressing the identified barriers and expanding the network of care will help to improve the ongoing development of NZR's CMP, while supporting continued engagement with all stakeholders.

