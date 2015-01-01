|
Panshak TE, Akhiwu BI, Ramyil AV, Saleh N, Wade P, Ladeinde AL, Mpyet C. J. West Afr. Coll. Surg. 2022; 12(3): 17-23.
(Copyright © 2022, The West African College of Surgeons)
36388734
BACKGROUND: Ophthalmic injuries in patients with maxillofacial trauma are potential causes of a permanent visual loss. These injuries can easily be missed; hence, there is a need for the ophthalmic evaluation of patients with maxillofacial trauma. The main objective of this study was to determine the prevalence, patterns, etiology, and risk factors of ophthalmic injuries in patients presenting with maxillofacial trauma in a teaching hospital in North Central Nigeria.
Language: en
risk factors; maxillofacial injuries; Head protective devices; ophthalmic injuries