Abstract

Poisons are potentially harmful substances that can cause damage to the human body. Children are a vulnerable group to poisoning. This article aims to review the deaths due to poisoning among children in Saudi Arabia. A comprehensive search was conducted on 13 January 2022 using PubMed, Scopus, and Web of Science databases to identify articles that reported on pediatric poisoning deaths in Saudi Arabia. Eight articles met the inclusion criteria and were included in this systematic review. Some articles included one city, for instance, Jeddah or Riyadh, while others included different regions of the country. Children got poisoned most commonly at their homes by accidental ingestion. The common substances that caused fatality included drugs and pesticides. Low caregiver awareness and neglect were recognized as risk factors for pediatric poisoning. Further studies should be conducted to provide comprehensive details about the victims, the poisons involved, and the circumstances of pediatric poisonings in Saudi Arabia at the national and sub-national levels. Public awareness campaigns should be organized to raise community awareness about safety measures and risks of neglect to prevent pediatric poisonings.

