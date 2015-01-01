Abstract

The presented method describes a standardized test procedure for the evaluation of takeover performance of drivers during automated driving. It was primarily developed to be used for evaluating Level 3 systems (conditional automated driving). It should be applied in a driving simulator environment during the development phase of a system. The method consists of a test course on a three-lane highway with 12 test scenarios where the driver repeatedly has to take over control from the automated system. Each scenario requires the driver to build up an adequate situation awareness in order to take the decision for the correct action. The method was explicitly designed to map the four relevant steps in the takeover process of automated driving: Perception - Awareness - Decision - Action and is therefore called PADA-AD Test for automated driving. The method description contains guidelines with regard to the specification of the test course and the included test scenarios, the design and duration of the automated drives, the non-driving related task to be performed during the automated drives, the instructions to be given to the subjects and finally the measures for evaluating takeover performance of the drivers. • A test procedure for the evaluation of takeover performance of drivers during automated driving was developed for usage in a driving simulator during the development phase of a system/HMI •The test course enables the assessment of the driver's takeover performance in various test scenarios including higher cognitive processes•The method is highly standardized and thus replicable through use of a predetermined test course with clearly defined scenarios, reduced environmental conditions and "popping up" of situational elements.

