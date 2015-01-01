|
Sauvegrain P, Schantz C, Gaucher L, Chantry AA. Midwifery 2022; 116: e103520.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
36384064
Abstract
BACKGROUND: France is somewhat behind other countries in its consideration of the issue of violence in perinatal care. Its consequences on maternal, but also neonatal and infant health are recognised internationally. Nonetheless, research and data measuring its frequency and its determinants are inadequate, and the relevant definitions are not always consensual. In this context, we, as midwives and researchers in public health and as members of the National College of French Midwives, seek to propose a scientific and clinical contribution to this debate.
Language: en
Prevention; Classification; Observational studies; Obstetric care; Violence in perinatal care; Women's opinion