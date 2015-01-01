|
Luo Y, Grimaldi N, Zheng H, Giang WCW, Hu B. Motor Control 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36395762
The prevalence of phone use has become a major concern for pedestrian safety. Using smartphones while walking reduces pedestrians' ability to perceive the environment by increasing their cognitive, manual, and visual demands. The purpose of this study was to investigate the effect of common phone tasks (i.e., reading, tapping, gaming) on walking behaviors during outdoor walking. Nineteen young adults were instructed to complete four walking conditions (walking only, walking-reading, walking-tapping, and walking-gaming) along an open corridor.
gait; posture; collision; dual-task walking; falling; pedestrian safety