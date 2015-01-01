SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Prillaman MK. Nature 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1038/d41586-022-03723-3

36385295

The US National Science Foundation (NSF) is taking steps to correct a problematic culture in its US Antarctic Program (USAP), after an August report revealed that sexual harassment and assault are commonplace. But some scientists aren't sure that the agency's action plan goes far enough...


Policy; Research management; Scientific community

