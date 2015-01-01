CONTACT US: Contact info
Citation
Prillaman MK. Nature 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
36385295
Abstract
The US National Science Foundation (NSF) is taking steps to correct a problematic culture in its US Antarctic Program (USAP), after an August report revealed that sexual harassment and assault are commonplace. But some scientists aren't sure that the agency's action plan goes far enough...
Language: en
Keywords
Policy; Research management; Scientific community