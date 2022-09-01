Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adolescents who have been forced to have sexual intercourse have higher rates of depressive symptoms and suicidality.



PURPOSE: This research investigated whether the association between adolescent forced sexual intercourse victimization and depressive symptoms or suicidality varies significantly by sex.



METHOD: This secondary analysis pooled cross-sectional data from the Youth Risk Behavior Survey 2001 through 2017 (N = 132,580) using R to estimate adjusted risk differences and additive interactions.



FINDINGS: Results show an extremely high prevalence of depressive symptoms and suicidality among adolescents who experience forced sexual victimization. This association is significantly higher among females for depressive symptoms, but significantly higher among males for suicide attempt or suicide attempt requiring treatment.



RESULTS: also showed that approximately 40% of both males and females who attempted suicide requiring treatment also had a history of forced sexual intercourse victimization.



DISCUSSION: These findings highlight the importance of screening for sexual victimization, depression and suicidality among adolescents.

