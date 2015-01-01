Abstract

This is a bibliometric analysis of the most-cited articles on post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) with the objective of identifying citation patterns for researchers, journals, centers, periods, topics, and nations. A search was conducted in Thomson Reuters' WoS Core Collection employing the expression TI = (posttraumatic stress disorder OR post-traumatic stress disorder OR PTSD). The 100 most-cited articles were downloaded, and the relevant data were extracted and analyzed. These studies had a total of 69,649 citations, ranging from a minimum of 360 to a maximum of 6029 citations, with an average of 696.49, a standard deviation of 720.92, mode of 369, and a median of 512. Eighty-eight percent of the most-cited articles on PTSD originated from the USA, with just six cities accounting for 52% of the publications and the Boston area alone responsible for almost one-fifth of the total output. The universities of Yale and Harvard headed the ranking of institutions with larger numbers of highly-cited articles. Female researchers represented 42.3% of all authors, 51% of the first authors, and 48% of the corresponding authors. The proportion of M.D. authors decreased significantly between the 1980-1999 (42%) and the 2000-2019 (27.2%) periods while that of Ph.D. authors increased from 44% to 57.4%. The most studied population was military veterans (28%). Female victims of sexual or physical violence, traumatized children, and adult survivors of childhood abuse were assessed in only 6-7% of the most-cited publications. Ten clinical trials evaluated psychological interventions but only three investigated pharmacotherapy. We concluded that influential research on PTSD remains centralized in the USA. A balanced gender representation in publications was found. There was a heavy reliance on combat veterans as the study population. Few highly-cited studies on the pharmacotherapy for PTSD were identified. Focused efforts are needed to address these challenges.

Language: en