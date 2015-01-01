CONTACT US: Contact info
Magnusson WE. Science 2022; 378(6621): e718.
36395238
Abstract
Bridges collapse regularly in Brazil, and the eventsare often associated wiith flooding. Brazil's environmental legislation theoretically protects locations that are likely to flood from development, but a legal loophole allows infrastructure projects to proceed if they are considered to be in the public interest. If Brazil's government does not take action to restrict use of the loophole, preventable disassters will continue to occur.
