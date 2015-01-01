SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Magnusson WE. Science 2022; 378(6621): e718.

(Copyright © 2022, American Association for the Advancement of Science)

10.1126/science.adf2868

36395238

Bridges collapse regularly in Brazil, and the eventsare often associated wiith flooding. Brazil's environmental legislation theoretically protects locations that are likely to flood from development, but a legal loophole allows infrastructure projects to proceed if they are considered to be in the public interest. If Brazil's government does not take action to restrict use of the loophole, preventable disassters will continue to occur.


Language: en
