Abstract

Death and disability associated with traumatic injury can be significantly decreased with timely and appropriate care. Patients in rural areas tend to have disproportionately decreased access to this care, with the pediatric age group acting as a particularly difficult challenge for pre-hospital and rural hospital settings due to the unfamiliarity of those trauma response teams with pediatric age specific management guidelines as well as a disparity in resource availability. In this review, we attempt to discuss the challenges facing pediatric trauma care in the rural and low resourced communities, as well as initiatives that are being carried out to optimize this kind of care, such as pediatric readiness, rapid transportation to higher levels of care, availability of blood in rural centers as well as in transit, and the utility of telemedicine in improving rural pediatric trauma care.

