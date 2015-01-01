|
Coimbra BM, Hoeboer CM, Yik J, Mello AF, Mello MF, Olff M. SSM Popul. Health 2022; 20: e101283.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
36387016
Racial discrimination (RD) is unfair treatment of individuals based on race or ethnicity. It is a pervasive and increasing phenomenon in the lives of many individuals with deleterious effects on mental health. Research implicates RD in diminished well-being, lower life satisfaction and self-esteem, and mental health disorders. Furthermore, there have been reports that minorities and marginalized groups exposed to RD are at a higher risk of suicide. Given that RD negatively impacts mental health and that suicide is a major public health concern, we meta-analytically reviewed the literature to investigate whether RD is associated with suicidal ideation (SI) and suicide attempt (SA). We identified 43 eligible articles investigating the association between RD and suicidality through PubMed, Embase, PsycINFO and Scopus, from which we pooled 39 effect sizes for SI (58,629 individuals) and 15 for SA (30,088 individuals).
Language: en
Suicide; Ethnicity; Public health; Mental health; Racism; Minority groups; Racial discrimination